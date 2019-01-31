Listen: RSA Says Employers Must Do More To Protect Staff Who Drive As Part Of Their Job.

Employers are being urged to do more to protect workers who drive as part of their job.

Driving for work accounts for one in three road crashes on Irish roads each year, and the Road Safety Authority says it’s a "high-risk" activity.

It’s launched an initiative with Gardaí to remind business owners of their legal responsibility if employees are driving during the working day.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says reducing the risks for staff on the road will lead to lower business costs:

Stock image: Pixabay