Listen: Witness In Tipperary Murder Trial Denies Lying To The Jury.

: 01/31/2019 - 12:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A witness in the Tipperary tank murder trial has denied lying to the jury.

Mary Lowry has been giving evidence for a third day in the trial of Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore who has pleaded not guilty to Bobby Ryan’s murder.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

