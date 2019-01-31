Nite Trax

Listen: Health Minister Concerned By Allegations Of Leak Of Patient Information.

: 01/31/2019 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister says he's concerned by claims a patient of a Dublin maternity hospital had their private information leaked.

It's alleged a woman who had an abortion was later contacted by a bogus counseling service.

Brendan O'Loughlin reports:

File image: RollingNews

