A nationwide yellow snow ice warning has been extended until Sunday.

Met Eireann now says the weather will continue to be very cold until Sunday with severe frosts at night and ice on untreated surfaces.

Treacherous weather conditions are expected in parts of the country over the next few hours, with temperatures falling to as low as minus six degrees tonight in places.

The national forecaster predicts there will be further wintry falls this evening, mainly in the south and east of the country.