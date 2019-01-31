The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HSE & Nursing Unions Begin Planning For Tuesday's Strike.

: 01/31/2019 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
inmo_strike_30_01_19_nurses_at_undisclosed_hospital_rollingnews.jpg

Talks between the HSE and nursing unions to plan for next week's strike action are underway.

While no contact has been made today between the sides on resolving their dispute, contingency teams are meeting to try reduce the impact of industrial action on patients.

A further 25,000 medical appointments are expected to be cancelled when the INMO mounts another strike next Tuesday.

Separately, 6,000 members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association have begun an overtime ban, which continues until next Thursday.

Bernard Gloster, Chief Officer for HSE Mid West, says emergency planning for strikes is continuing:

18nurses.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: INMO nurses striking at Naas General 30/01/19: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!