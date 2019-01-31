Listen: HSE & Nursing Unions Begin Planning For Tuesday's Strike.

Talks between the HSE and nursing unions to plan for next week's strike action are underway.

While no contact has been made today between the sides on resolving their dispute, contingency teams are meeting to try reduce the impact of industrial action on patients.

A further 25,000 medical appointments are expected to be cancelled when the INMO mounts another strike next Tuesday.

Separately, 6,000 members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association have begun an overtime ban, which continues until next Thursday.

Bernard Gloster, Chief Officer for HSE Mid West, says emergency planning for strikes is continuing:

File image: INMO nurses striking at Naas General 30/01/19: RollingNews