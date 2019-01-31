Listen: Govt. Says No Hospital Projects Will Be Cancelled Because Of Children's Hospital Cost.

Nite Trax

The government has insisted no hospital projects will be cancelled because of the soaring costs of the National Children's Hospital.

The Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrats TD, Catherine Murphy, has today heard that a review of many projects in hospitals across the country is now underway and some will have to be delayed.

An extra 100 million euro has to be found this year alone to help fund the hospital.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says he thinks the costs will rise to more than 2 billion euro in time:

