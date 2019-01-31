Nite Trax

Kildare Children Celebrate St. Brigid At Áras An Uachtaráin.

: 01/31/2019 - 17:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The legacy of Ireland’s female patron saint was celebrated at Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday by children from County Kildare when they made and presented St Brigid’s Crosses to President Higgins.

In preparation for St Brigid’s Day on Friday, Emma Bergin, Sophie Hannon and Oisín Lee made and presented St Brigid’s Crosses to President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins on St Brigid’s Eve.

All are pupils of St Brigid’s Primary School, Kildare Town.

They were accompanied by the Mayor of Kildare Cllr Seán Power, the Chief Executive of Kildare County Council Peter Carey, the Chairperson of Kildare Fáilte David Mongey, the CEO of Kildare Fáilte Aine Mangan and Sr Rita Minehan of the Solas Bhride Centre, Kildare Town.

