A new phone scam is trying to get access to people's online banking by pretending to be from Amazon or Amazon Prime.

FraudSMART is advising consumers to hang up the phone, don't engage, don't give any banking details or download software.

It says unsolicited requests for remote access to your computer should always raise a red flag.

FraudSMART leader, Olivia Buckley says watch out for unexpected phone calls seeking information: