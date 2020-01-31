Kildare Today

Institude Of Directors Issues Warning To Politicans On Brexit Day.

: 01/31/2020 - 10:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's a warning on Brexit Day today, that politicians here will need to be 'mindful' of our future relationship with the UK.

The Institute of Directors' survey shows 89 per cent of business leaders think Ireland needs to actively address improving relations with Britain in a post-Brexit scenario.

It says we are entering a new era where Ireland will no longer have our closest neighbour as a potential ally on some key issues within the EU.

Institute of Directors Chief Executive, Maura Quinn says we must foster relations with the UK:
 

