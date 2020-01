The Children's Rights Alliance claims vulnerable children could be exposed to more neglect because of delays in being assigned a social worker.

Nearly 5,000 children haven't been allocated a social worker despite being referred to Tusla for child protection or welfare reasons.

According to the agency's latest figures, 722 of these cases are deemed to be a 'high priority'.

Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance, says it's a huge concern.