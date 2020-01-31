Trial Hears Patricia O'Connor's Son Say His Sister Didn't Want To Report Her Missing.

The trial of Kieran Greene, who's accused of the murder of his partner's mother Patricia O'Connor, has heard her son say his sister didn't want to report her missing.

Richard O'Connor, whose 61-year-old mother's body was found chopped up in the Wicklow mountains in 2017, told the Central Criminal Court his sister Louise "wore the trousers" in her relationship with Kieran Greene.

Louise O'Connor, her daughter Stephanie and ex-partner Keith Johnston all deny impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene.

Richard O'Connor told the court there was a "fair bit of friction" in the house in Rathfarnham where his sister lived with Kieran Greene, her five children and her parents.

Mr O'Connor said his mother spent every day cleaning up in the house and "a lot of strains and stresses" were showing up.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews