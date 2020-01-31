Listen: Martin Says FG's Attempts To Win Over Voters With Brexit Campaign "Not Working"

Micheal Martin says Fine Gael's attempts to win over voters with a Brexit-focused campaign is not working.

Earlier Tanaiste Simon Coveney warned Brexit could cause chaos at Dublin Port, where he and other Fine Gael representatives visited to see how it has prepared for the UK's departure.

The UK is due to formally leave the EU tonight, with a transition period set to come to a close in December.

But Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin says voters are more concerned with other matters:

1/01/2020 Fianna Fail General Election 2020. Pictured is Fianna Fail party leader Michael Martin addressing media with Cllr Deirdre O'Donovan outside her office in Knocklyon, Dublin 16, as he canvassed in the area this morning. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie