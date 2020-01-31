K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Martin Says FG's Attempts To Win Over Voters With Brexit Campaign "Not Working"

: 01/31/2020 - 17:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
002_michael_martin_canvass1.jpg

Micheal Martin says Fine Gael's attempts to win over voters with a Brexit-focused campaign is not working.

Earlier Tanaiste Simon Coveney warned Brexit could cause chaos at Dublin Port, where he and other Fine Gael representatives visited to see how it has prepared for the UK's departure.

The UK is due to formally leave the EU tonight, with a transition period set to come to a close in December.

But Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin says voters are more concerned with other matters:

newstalk115534.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

1/01/2020 Fianna Fail General Election 2020. Pictured is Fianna Fail party leader Michael Martin addressing media with Cllr Deirdre O'Donovan outside her office in Knocklyon, Dublin 16, as he canvassed in the area this morning. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!