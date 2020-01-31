Listen: 2 People Diagnosed With Coronavirus In The UK Had Recently Returned From China.

It's understood the first two people to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK had recently travelled to China.

The patients - who are being treated at a specialist centre in Newcastle - are from the same family.

Meanwhile seven coaches carrying 83 Britons who've arrived from Wuhan are on their way to a facility on the Wirral where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine.

The British Health Minister Jo Churchill explains how it'll work.

In the UK, bus drivers involved in taking Britons who've arrived from China to an isolation unit will take 10 days paid leave.

Horseman Coaches says it's just a precaution after helping with repatriation efforts following the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm insists it's had 'suitable guarantees' over safety from the Government - adding that the vehicles will be cleansed with 'military grade equipment.'