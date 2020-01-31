Listen Live Logo

Atari To Open 8 Video Game Themed Hotels In The US.

: 01/31/2020 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The company that pioneered gaming in the eighties is opening eight video game-themed hotels.

Atari says the sites across the US will provide "immersive experiences" - including Virtual Reality.

The firm's best known for its retro games like Asteroids, Centipede, and Missile Command.

