KCC Planning Stance re: Ballymore Mulryan's Wall Plans

Today's Sunday Times is reporting that plans by developer Seán Mulryan to build a stone wall along the boundary of his Ardenode stud farm in Ballymore have met with resistance by Kildare County Council planners raising “concerns” that it could become a traffic hazard.

The founder of the Ballymore Group has applied for planning permission to build a wall on the boundary of Ardenode Stud.

Kildare County Council turned down a similar application two years ago, saying it would prefer a footpath to be installed along the grass verge between Ardenode Stud and the R413.

The Sunday Times reports the Council's response that an “additional length of hard wall” along the narrow road could endanger public safety from a traffic perspective.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Seán Mulryan, who sponsors the local GAA club, was recently given approval by the Council to build what he describes as an “organic food destination” on the site of The Thatch restaurant. It will include a 50 to 60-seat café and farm shop .

The developer’s property company also has planning permission to build 84 new homes in the village, split between apartments and houses.