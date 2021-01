A man has been seriously injured during an aggravated burglary in Monasterevin.

It happened at a house in the Duneany area yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Two men entered the property and assaulted the owner, a man in his 60s. He's currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A number of items were taken during the incident.

Gardai believe the men fled the scene in a car.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 9pm yesterday Saturday to contact them.