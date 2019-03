Maynooth University's Department of Law has apologised to a student following a reply they received on Twitter.

The response a student was given when they asked about the exam timetable has received criticism online.

The student was told that the department doesn't make the timetable, if they've been studying all year their query shouldn't be a problem and do they remember the Leaving Cert.

Apologising today, Maynooth said it was intended to be funny but it was ill-judged and unthoughtful.