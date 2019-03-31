Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

SUSI Refused 15% Of Grant Applications For The 2018/19 Academic Year.

: 03/31/2019 - 15:07
Author: Róisin Power
susi_logo.jpg

Over 660 SUSI applications from Kildare were refused for the 2018/19 academic year.

That's according to figures from Minister for Education Joe McHugh, who was responding to a question from Fianna Fail spokesperson for education Thomas Byrne about the number of applications to the student grant scheme that have been refused since 2015.

The lowest number of refusals nationally since 2015 was for the current academic year with just over 15,900 applications refused, 15% of all processed.. The highest number was for 2015/16, when there was nearly 18,550 refusals.

Student Universal Support Ireland provides grants to students in full-time higher and further education. Last year the organistion processed more than 103,000 applications.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!