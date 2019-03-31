SUSI Refused 15% Of Grant Applications For The 2018/19 Academic Year.

Over 660 SUSI applications from Kildare were refused for the 2018/19 academic year.

That's according to figures from Minister for Education Joe McHugh, who was responding to a question from Fianna Fail spokesperson for education Thomas Byrne about the number of applications to the student grant scheme that have been refused since 2015.

The lowest number of refusals nationally since 2015 was for the current academic year with just over 15,900 applications refused, 15% of all processed.. The highest number was for 2015/16, when there was nearly 18,550 refusals.

Student Universal Support Ireland provides grants to students in full-time higher and further education. Last year the organistion processed more than 103,000 applications.