Decision On The Future Of Kilcock District Court Expected In June.

: 03/31/2019 - 15:33
Author: Róisin Power
kilcock_via_georgraphy_dot_ie.jpg

A review of the future delivery of court services in Kilcock is in its final stages.

That's according to the Minister of Justice, Charles Flanagan.

The minister said that consultation with the relevant stakeholders has taken place, including An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service and members of the Judiciary.

This month, the Courts Service received a detailed costing of repair works to the Kilcock Courthouse from the Office of Public Works and further consultation with stakeholders will now take place.

The decision to close a court venue is a matter for the Courts Service Board and a final report on the District Court of Kilcock will be brought before its June meeting.

Flanagan said that the provision of services is the responsibility of the Courts Service, and not of the Department of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

