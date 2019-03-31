Sunday Sportsbeat

Calls For KCC To Replicate Made In Athy Campaign In Maynooth.

: 03/31/2019 - 15:55
Author: Róisin Power
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council should develop a "Made in Maynooth" campaign.

That's the call from Fianna Fail Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil, who has submitted a motion for the next meeting of the Maynooth Municipal District.

The Made in Athy project is supported by KCC Arts Service and aims to celebrate people from Athy and their contribution to the arts.

Recently, Neil Hannon a sing-songwriter know for penning theme tunes for sitcoms such as the IT Crowd and Father Ted revealed his plaque in Athy.

Other's honoured as part of the project include photographer John Minihan and guitarist and co-songwriter of the Smiths, Johnny Marr.

The next meeting of the Maynooth Municipal Distrtict in this Friday.

