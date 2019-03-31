Shortlist Of Contractors For A New National School In Maynooth Is Under Review.

The Department of Education is reviewing a list of contractors for the construction of a new St. Mary's Boy's National School on the Moyglare Road, Maynooth.

17 contractors expressed intererest in the construction project. The shortlist was reviewed and the design team within the department submitted a report, which is now under review.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg said that the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, advised him that an updated report on the pre-qualification of contractors is currently under review.

The project will then be progressed to tender stage which normally takes between 7 and 8 months to complete.

Planning permission for the construction of a new 3 storey school with 24 classrooms including a Special Needs Unit and multipurpose hall was was approved in August 2017.

The school currently has 560 pupils and when completed the new school will cater for just under 700 pupils.

Stagg stated that he would continue to monitor progress with the project until we got it to actual tender and construction.