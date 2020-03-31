The Breakfast Show

An Information Booklet On Kildare Covid 19 Community Response Forum Will Be Sent To All Households.

03/31/2020
Author: Eoin Beatty
An information booklet on the Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Forum is to be sent to every household on the county.

This forum is a group of 19 organisations, including Kildare County Council, Gardai, the HSE, County Kildare Chamber & Tusla.

The forum will assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The confidential phoneline service is established by the new COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.  

The dedicated contact number is 045 980202 with the lines open from 9.00am to 5.00pm seven days a week and is managed by Kildare County Council.

An information leaflet including the new number and other information will be distributed around the county, particularly to vulnerable households, over the coming days.

 

 

