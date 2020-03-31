KCC Reveals The Critical Services It Will Focus On During The Covid-19 Pandemic.

Kildare County Council has revealed the critical services on which it will focus during the Covid 19 pandemic, and they include water, some housing services, and fire and emergency response servces.
KCC's offices have been closed since yesterday, following a meeting of its Crisis Management Team.
In a statement, the local authority says "Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained through this Pandemic and in accordance with the Council's Business Continuity Plan.
These are the services on which KCC will now focus:
Water:
Water Maintenance
IW Water supplies
Rural Water supplies
Wastewater
Group Schemes
Environment:
Food Safety
Burial Grounds
Waste Colection/Disposal/
Civic Amenity Sites
Water Quality/Labs
Roads
Maintenance: Emergency and Winter Maintenance Only
Emergency Callouts
Public Lighting/ Traffic lights
Winter Maintenance
Housing
Housing Assistance Payment
Maintenance: in Emergency Situations, only
Homelessness
Travellers
Applications/Allocations: in Emergency Situations, only
RAS/Leasing: in Emergency Situations, only.
Social Workers
Community Response
Emergency Response:
Fire
Civil Defence
Building Control
Economic Development
Local Enterprise Office
Finance
Accounts Payable
Accounts Receivable
Financial Monitoring
Corporate
Customer Service
Human Resources
Payroll
Communications
Corporate Services
Facilities Management
Information Systems
Procurement
Legal Services
Health and Safety
Other services may be dealt with on a reduced, or emergency call out basis
KCC can be contacted via
" Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie
" Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare
" Telephone: 045 980 200
" Out of Hours: 1890 50 03 33