KCC Reveals The Critical Services It Will Focus On During The Covid-19 Pandemic.

: 03/31/2020 - 07:51
Author: Eoin Beatty
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

 

Kildare County Council has revealed the critical services on which it will focus during the Covid 19 pandemic, and they include water,  some housing services, and fire and emergency response servces.

KCC's offices have been closed since yesterday, following a meeting of its Crisis Management Team.

In a statement, the local authority says "Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained through this Pandemic and in accordance with the Council's Business Continuity Plan.

These are the services on which KCC will now focus:

Water:    
Water Maintenance        
IW Water supplies        
Rural Water supplies        
Wastewater        
Group Schemes        
 
Environment:
Food Safety        
Burial Grounds
        
Waste Colection/Disposal/
Civic Amenity Sites        
Water Quality/Labs        
          
Roads         
Maintenance: Emergency and Winter Maintenance Only
Emergency Callouts    
Public Lighting/ Traffic lights    
Winter Maintenance        
          
Housing         
Housing Assistance Payment        
Maintenance: in Emergency Situations, only
Homelessness        
Travellers        
Applications/Allocations: in Emergency Situations, only
RAS/Leasing: in Emergency Situations, only.
Social Workers
          
    
Community Response

Emergency Response:         
Fire        
Civil Defence    
Building Control
          
Economic Development         
Local Enterprise Office
                
Finance         
Accounts Payable        
Accounts Receivable
Financial Monitoring        
          
Corporate         
Customer Service        
Human Resources        
Payroll        
Communications        
Corporate Services        
Facilities Management
Information Systems        
Procurement    
Legal Services    
Health and Safety    

Other services may be dealt with on a reduced, or emergency call out basis
          
KCC can be contacted via
"    Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie
"    Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare
"    Telephone: 045 980 200
"    Out of Hours: 1890 50 03 33

 

 

