KCC Reveals The Critical Services It Will Focus On During The Covid-19 Pandemic.

Kildare County Council has revealed the critical services on which it will focus during the Covid 19 pandemic, and they include water, some housing services, and fire and emergency response servces.

KCC's offices have been closed since yesterday, following a meeting of its Crisis Management Team.

In a statement, the local authority says "Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained through this Pandemic and in accordance with the Council's Business Continuity Plan.

These are the services on which KCC will now focus:

Water:

Water Maintenance

IW Water supplies

Rural Water supplies

Wastewater

Group Schemes



Environment:

Food Safety

Burial Grounds



Waste Colection/Disposal/

Civic Amenity Sites

Water Quality/Labs



Roads

Maintenance: Emergency and Winter Maintenance Only

Emergency Callouts

Public Lighting/ Traffic lights

Winter Maintenance



Housing

Housing Assistance Payment

Maintenance: in Emergency Situations, only

Homelessness

Travellers

Applications/Allocations: in Emergency Situations, only

RAS/Leasing: in Emergency Situations, only.

Social Workers





Community Response

Emergency Response:

Fire

Civil Defence

Building Control



Economic Development

Local Enterprise Office



Finance

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Financial Monitoring



Corporate

Customer Service

Human Resources

Payroll

Communications

Corporate Services

Facilities Management

Information Systems

Procurement

Legal Services

Health and Safety

Other services may be dealt with on a reduced, or emergency call out basis



KCC can be contacted via

" Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

" Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare

" Telephone: 045 980 200

" Out of Hours: 1890 50 03 33