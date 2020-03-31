The Eleven To Two Show

Shots Fired At House In Athy: 3 Men Arrested

: 03/31/2020 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Three men have been arrested after the firing of shots at a house in Kildare.

A man in the house in the White Castle Lawns area of Athy heard a loud bang at 10.15pm last night.

He then found that his front door had been damaged.

Gardaí attended the scene and discovered bullet casings.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

The man was not injured.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens, have been arrested.

All three are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

