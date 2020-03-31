The Eleven To Two Show

The Taoiseach Has Spoken With The Chinese Premier By Phone This Morning.

: 03/31/2020 - 11:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken by phone with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this morning.

Varadkar thanked him for the supply of essential medical equipment to tackle the Coronavirus that continues to come from China.

Premier Li assured the Taoiseach they would continue to allow access to enable transport of the supplies including personal protective equipment.

The Taoiseach commended the Chinese Premier in how his country has reduced the spread of the Coronavirus.

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

