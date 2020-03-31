The Eleven To Two Show

European Commission Approves Irish Govt. Scheme To Support Firms Affected By Covid 19.

: 03/31/2020 - 11:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The European Commission's approved an Irish government scheme to support companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak under state aid rules.

The support will be accessible by companies that experience a decline in turnover of at least 15 per cent compared to their revenue before the emergency.

It applies to firms employing 10 or more full time employees in certain manufacturing sectors and/or internationally traded sectors.

Repayable advances are available to those companies and is estimated to cost 200 million euro.

