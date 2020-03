There are calls for University of Limerick to refund pre-paid rents to students for on-campus accomodation.

College campuses have closed since March 12th, with lectures now being carried out online, to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Other third level institutions have waived the fees for accomodation as students have been sent home.

Fianna Fail's Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne is calling on the college to do the right thing: