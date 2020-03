Schools are being encouraged to donate leftover personal protective equipment to healthcare staff.

A Dublin teacher yesterday got permission from her school's management to bring the PPE to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Amy Doolan got 40 bottles of anti-bacterial soap, goggles and 6,000 pairs of gloves and brought them to the facility.

She is now encouraging others to follow her lead:

Stock image: Shutterstock.