New Abortion Laws Come In To Being In Northern Ireland Today.

: 03/31/2020 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

New laws take effect from today in Northern Ireland allowing for unrestricted abortions up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Abortions up to 24 weeks will be allowed if the risk to the woman's physical or mental health's greater than that of termination.

There'll also be NO limit in cases of severe foetal impairment or fatal foetal abnormality, or if there's a risk of death or grave permanent injury to the pregnant woman.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International UK says decriminalising abortion last year has led to this point:

