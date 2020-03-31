K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Warning Issued About Covid 19 Pandemic Payment Scam.

: 03/31/2020 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
scam_alert.jpg

People who have applied for the new Covid-19 Unemployment Payment are being targeted by fraudsters posing as Department of Social Protection officials.

More than 300 thousand people have applied for the scheme since it was launched two weeks ago, with around 283 thousand people receiving their first payment today.

The Banking and Payments Federation believes there will be significant attempts to swindle people out of money in Covid-19 related scams over the coming weeks.

The group's chief executive Brian Hayes is warning the public to be vigilant:

newstalk1343558.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!