Listen: Warning Issued About Covid 19 Pandemic Payment Scam.

People who have applied for the new Covid-19 Unemployment Payment are being targeted by fraudsters posing as Department of Social Protection officials.

More than 300 thousand people have applied for the scheme since it was launched two weeks ago, with around 283 thousand people receiving their first payment today.

The Banking and Payments Federation believes there will be significant attempts to swindle people out of money in Covid-19 related scams over the coming weeks.

The group's chief executive Brian Hayes is warning the public to be vigilant:

