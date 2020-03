A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Cork this morning.

At around 7:45am a man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds at a bus stop in the Glasslynn Road area of Bandon.

Gardai arrested a man in his 40s at the scene, and are currently questioning him at Bandon Garda Station.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is being described as serious but stable.