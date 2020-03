The Green Party's Saoirse McHugh has missed out on a seat in the next Seanad.

The Cultural and Education panel was filled this morning with two seats each for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Former TDs Malcolm Byrne, Lisa Chambers and Sean Kyne all won seats in the upper house.

Fine Gael councillor John McGahon became a Senator for the first time while Sinn Féin's Fintan Warfield was re-elected to the Seanad.