Assistant Garda Commissioner O'Driscoll Is Postponing His Retirement For Two Years.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll is postponing his retirement for two years.
Commissioner O'Driscoll, who heads up Special Crime Operations, was due to retire in June.
Following a request from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the Justice Minister has allowed that to be pushed back to June 2022.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Leahy has also agreed to defer his planned retirement for three months.
29/07/2019 Assistant Commissioner Special Crime Operations John O'Driscoll . Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie