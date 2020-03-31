791,000 People Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19, Globally; 38,000 People Have Died.

There are now more than 791,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide, while fatalities have risen above 38,000.

A further 367 people in England have died, with 13 more deaths reported in Scotland, 7 in Wales and 6 in Northern Ireland, bringing the UK death toll to over 18-hundred.

Spain, which has over 8,000 fatalities, saw its deaths rise by 849 in just one day.

In Italy, the numbers dead grew by 812, however the rate of infection is slowing down.

The US has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 164,000 diagnosed cases and over 3,000 deaths.

Stock image: Shutterstock.