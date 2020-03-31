There's Been An Increase In The No. Of People In Emergency Accommodation In Kildare.

There's been a n increase in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data for February, just released by the Dept. of Housing, shows 181 people in the could were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That is an increase on 177 people in the county in emergency accommodation in February.

The Kildare figure, however, remains more than Meath (103) and Wicklow (28), combined.

The three counties are grouped together as the Mid East Region, where, last month, 43 families and 167 children were in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, 10,148 people were in emergency accommodation in January, 3534 of whom were children.