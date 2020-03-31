Work Halted On Construction Of National Children's Hospital.

Construction work has been halted at the National Children's Hospital.

Contractor BAM, which has a base in Kill, says today's decision follows confirmation from its client, the National Pediatric Hospital Development Board, that the work's not considered essential during the current crisis.

Work at the hospital had continued up to now despite restrictions announced by government on Friday including construction sites.

BAM says the delay was due to the lack of clarity as to whether the work was considered essential.