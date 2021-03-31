INMO: 4 Patients Being Treated On Trolleys At Naas General.

There's been another a drop, this time of 33%, n the number of patients are being are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

6 people were being treated on trolleys at the Kildare facility's Emergency Dept. on Tuesday

That's fallen to 4, today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 229 people are being treated on gurneys.

University Hospital, Limerick, is the facility worst affected by over-crowding; 82 patients are on trolleys there this morning.

Stock image: Shutterstock