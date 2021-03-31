Listen: 70% Of People With Autism Who Are Employed Feel They Must Hide Their Diagnosis At Work

Roughly 7 in 10 people with autism feel they have to hide their diagnosis in work to fit in.

A new 'Autism in the Workplace' report has found 9 in 10 believe their condition is a barrier to employment.

85 percent of employers believe an autistic person could make a positive contribution, but only 16 percent give an opportunity to those needing added support.

Chief Executive of autism charity AsIAm, Adam Harris, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says workplaces need to do more to accommodate autistic people:

Adam Harris joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition of the programme.

Image: Adam Harris/Twitter