Listen: TD Says Covid 19 Vaccinator Recruitment Process "Absolutely Ridiculous".

: 31/03/2021 - 12:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brid_smith_ge2020_campaign_trail_1_rollingnews.jpg

The recruitment process for Covid 19 vaccinators is being described as "absolutely ridiculous"

Concerns have been raised about the cumbersome procedures involved for those applying to take up the role.

Applicants have been asked, for example, to supply their Junior Cert. results.

It has led to fears that when the vaccination programme ramps up, there will not be enough vaccinators to administer the jabs.

People Before Profit TD, Bríd Smith, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She says the process is excluding people who are clearly qualified to administer the vaccination.

wedbridsmith.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Deputy Smith joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

deputy_brid_smith.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Brid Smith/RollingNews

