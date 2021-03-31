Listen: TD Says Covid 19 Vaccinator Recruitment Process "Absolutely Ridiculous".

The recruitment process for Covid 19 vaccinators is being described as "absolutely ridiculous"

Concerns have been raised about the cumbersome procedures involved for those applying to take up the role.

Applicants have been asked, for example, to supply their Junior Cert. results.

It has led to fears that when the vaccination programme ramps up, there will not be enough vaccinators to administer the jabs.

People Before Profit TD, Bríd Smith, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She says the process is excluding people who are clearly qualified to administer the vaccination.

Deputy Smith joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

File image: Brid Smith/RollingNews