Listen: Lack Of Housing Supply Addiing €20,000 To The Cost Of Most Homes.

The lack of housing supply due to the impact of Covid-19 has increased the cost of homes by 20,000 euro.

This is one of the findings in a new Daft.ie report

Prices in Kildare went up by 11%, far above the national average increase of 7.6%.

The Housing Minister says this is being driven by the shortage of properties.

There were 40 percent fewer homes available to buy at the start of March compared to the same time last year.

Minister Darragh O'Brien says he is confident the construction sector will work hard to make up for lost time:

Stock image: Shutterstock