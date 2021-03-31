Listen: Cllr. Says South Kildare Parents "Traumatised" By Battle For 2nd Level School Places.

Listen Live Logo

: 31/03/2021 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A councillor says parents in parts of South Kildare are "traumatised" annually by the fight for second level school places.

Construction of the new 1,000 pupil school serving the wider Newbridge, Curragh and Kildare Town regions was announced in December, 2018.

The Dept. of Education has been saying, since May of 2020, that site selection continues.

The campaign for a new second level school was started by Educate Together Kildare South Secondary School in 2014.

Independent Cllr., Fiona  McLoughlin Healy was part of that campaign and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Cllr. McLoughlin Healy joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme to discuss her motions before the March meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District.

