Rainforest around half the size of Ireland was burned or cut down in 2020.

Just under 10-and-a-half million acres of forest was lost - a 12 percent increase on 2019.

Brazil recorded the most losses - around three times more than any other country - according to research from Global Forest Watch.

Climatologist, and Maynooth University Emeritus Professor, John Sweeney says we should be very concerned at this development:

Stock image: Pexels