150 Jobs Announced For Kildare & Galway By Hewlett Packard Enterprises.

150 jobs have been announced by Hewlett Packard in Kildare and Galway.

The roles will be in cyber security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting.

The company has also announced Galway as its European hub for cyber secutiry.

The new jobs will come on stream, at Leixlip and in Galway, over the next two years.

Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council said; "We are delighted that HPE is expanding its operations in Ireland and its Kildare base in particular. This demonstrates the wealth of highly skilled talent that Kildare has to offer and our ongoing ability to attract international investment. Kildare County Council is committed to continuing to encourage and facilitate business development and growth in County Kildare and believe that commitments such as this from HPE and the recent Intel jobs announcement are significant endorsements of our county."

The announcement was also welcomed by Cllr Ide Cussen, Chair of the Celbridge Leixlip MD and Cllr Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council, saying; "we welcome today's announcement by HPE and their long-term commitment to Kildare, particularly as it comes just a week after a major jobs announcement by Intel. We look forward to them continuing to make positive contributions to local communities across Kildare for years to come."

File image: HP logo