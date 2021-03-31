Man Questioned Following CAB Seizure Of Drugs, Watches & Cash.

A man is being questioned by gardai after cash, drugs, and designer watches were seized during a CAB operation in Dublin.

Officers searched a house this morning and found 64 thousand euro in cash, as well as cocaine and cannabis worth 45-thousand euro.

40-thousand euro has been frozen in a bank account.

Gardai say the operation was targeting "a significant drug trafficker operating within this jurisdiction".

A man arrested during the course of the search is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Image: An Garda Siochana