25 Cases in Kildare Among 411 Notified This Afternoon, And 6 Additional Deaths.

: 31/03/2021 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 150 are in Dublin , 31 are in Donegal, 25 are in Kildare and Wexford, 21 are in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.

Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn says there is now a “critical window” over the next 8 weeks to reduce contacts while the vaccination programme accelerates.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 March 2021)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 30Mar2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 30Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 30Mar2021)

Ireland

411

509

161.1

7,669

Offaly

21

23

484.9

378

Donegal

31

29

277.7

442

Dublin

150

210

239.9

3,232

Westmeath

16

19

224.2

199

Kildare

25

34

212.1

472

Meath

20

25

211.2

412

Longford

<5

4

198.2

81

Laois

14

15

197.2

167

Tipperary

9

15

163.6

261

Cavan

13

13

158.8

121

Wexford

25

15

155

232

Louth

9

12

153.6

198

Roscommon

5

2

123.9

80

Waterford

<5

5

113.6

132

Galway

19

15

112.8

291

Wicklow

0

14

110.2

157

Limerick

<5

14

100.6

196

Carlow

<5

3

91.3

52

Mayo

14

9

75.9

99

Clare

<5

6

60.6

72

Leitrim

0

2

59.3

19

Monaghan

7

4

55.4

34

Sligo

0

0

45.8

30

Cork

19

18

42.9

233

Kilkenny

0

1

39.3

39

Kerry

<5

2

27.1

40

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

