25 Cases in Kildare Among 411 Notified This Afternoon, And 6 Additional Deaths.

There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths.
Of the cases notified today, 150 are in Dublin , 31 are in Donegal, 25 are in Kildare and Wexford, 21 are in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.
Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.
Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn says there is now a “critical window” over the next 8 weeks to reduce contacts while the vaccination programme accelerates.
Stock image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 March 2021)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 30Mar2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 30Mar2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 30Mar2021)
|
Ireland
|
411
|
509
|
161.1
|
7,669
|
Offaly
|
21
|
23
|
484.9
|
378
|
Donegal
|
31
|
29
|
277.7
|
442
|
Dublin
|
150
|
210
|
239.9
|
3,232
|
Westmeath
|
16
|
19
|
224.2
|
199
|
Kildare
|
25
|
34
|
212.1
|
472
|
Meath
|
20
|
25
|
211.2
|
412
|
Longford
|
<5
|
4
|
198.2
|
81
|
Laois
|
14
|
15
|
197.2
|
167
|
Tipperary
|
9
|
15
|
163.6
|
261
|
Cavan
|
13
|
13
|
158.8
|
121
|
Wexford
|
25
|
15
|
155
|
232
|
Louth
|
9
|
12
|
153.6
|
198
|
Roscommon
|
5
|
2
|
123.9
|
80
|
Waterford
|
<5
|
5
|
113.6
|
132
|
Galway
|
19
|
15
|
112.8
|
291
|
Wicklow
|
0
|
14
|
110.2
|
157
|
Limerick
|
<5
|
14
|
100.6
|
196
|
Carlow
|
<5
|
3
|
91.3
|
52
|
Mayo
|
14
|
9
|
75.9
|
99
|
Clare
|
<5
|
6
|
60.6
|
72
|
Leitrim
|
0
|
2
|
59.3
|
19
|
Monaghan
|
7
|
4
|
55.4
|
34
|
Sligo
|
0
|
0
|
45.8
|
30
|
Cork
|
19
|
18
|
42.9
|
233
|
Kilkenny
|
0
|
1
|
39.3
|
39
|
Kerry
|
<5
|
2
|
27.1
|
40
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.