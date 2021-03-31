25 Cases in Kildare Among 411 Notified This Afternoon, And 6 Additional Deaths.

There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 150 are in Dublin , 31 are in Donegal, 25 are in Kildare and Wexford, 21 are in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.

Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn says there is now a “critical window” over the next 8 weeks to reduce contacts while the vaccination programme accelerates.

Stock image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 March 2021)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 30Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 30Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 30Mar2021) Ireland 411 509 161.1 7,669 Offaly 21 23 484.9 378 Donegal 31 29 277.7 442 Dublin 150 210 239.9 3,232 Westmeath 16 19 224.2 199 Kildare 25 34 212.1 472 Meath 20 25 211.2 412 Longford <5 4 198.2 81 Laois 14 15 197.2 167 Tipperary 9 15 163.6 261 Cavan 13 13 158.8 121 Wexford 25 15 155 232 Louth 9 12 153.6 198 Roscommon 5 2 123.9 80 Waterford <5 5 113.6 132 Galway 19 15 112.8 291 Wicklow 0 14 110.2 157 Limerick <5 14 100.6 196 Carlow <5 3 91.3 52 Mayo 14 9 75.9 99 Clare <5 6 60.6 72 Leitrim 0 2 59.3 19 Monaghan 7 4 55.4 34 Sligo 0 0 45.8 30 Cork 19 18 42.9 233 Kilkenny 0 1 39.3 39 Kerry <5 2 27.1 40

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.