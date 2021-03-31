Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Cafés & Restaurants Can Apply For Grants Of Up To €4,000 For Outdoor Dining Spaces.

: 31/03/2021 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cafe_tables_outside_pixabay.jpg

Cafes and restaurants in Kildare will be able to apply for a grant of up to €4,000  to set up an outdoor dining space in time for Summer.

A new nationwide 17 million euro scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity has been unveiled.

Local Authorities, including Kildare County Council,  will also be given funding of up to €200,000 to build permanent weatherproof outdoor dining spaces.

CEO of Failte Ireland Paul Kelly says some of these spaces may be up and running by this Summer.

weddining.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!