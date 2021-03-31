Listen: Kildare Cafés & Restaurants Can Apply For Grants Of Up To €4,000 For Outdoor Dining Spaces.

Cafes and restaurants in Kildare will be able to apply for a grant of up to €4,000 to set up an outdoor dining space in time for Summer.

A new nationwide 17 million euro scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity has been unveiled.

Local Authorities, including Kildare County Council, will also be given funding of up to €200,000 to build permanent weatherproof outdoor dining spaces.

CEO of Failte Ireland Paul Kelly says some of these spaces may be up and running by this Summer.

