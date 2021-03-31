Teenage Girl Reported Missing From Her Home In Naas.

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a 15 year old girl missing from Co. Kildare.

Mackenzie Haverty Dunne was last seen in the Kilteel area of Naas on Monday.

She is described as being 5'4" in height, of normal build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket with pink fur, black leggings and black Nike runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Mackenzie's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884300.

