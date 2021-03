Gardaí say they're currently investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on the Carlow/Laois border.

The body of the man, who was in his 30s, was found by Gardaí in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow Town yesterday.

Gardaí say the death "is not being treated as suspicious at this time".

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the man's body, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

File image: RollingNews