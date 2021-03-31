DPP: 10 People Who Shared Identities Of 2 Boys Convicted Of Murder Will Face Circuit Court Trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has agreed that 10 people will face circuit court trial for sharing the identities of two boys convicted of murder.

The boys were juveniles and have the legal right to anonymity after being found guilty of the murder of a teenage girl, who also cannot be named.

Dublin District Court has heard the DPP consented to the defendants, 6 men and 4 women aged between 22 and 48, being sent forward to the circuit court for trial, which can impose three year jail terms.

The case has been adjournment for books of evidence to be completed.

File image: RollingNews