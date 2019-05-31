K Drive

Three Women Killed In Limerick Collision Named Locally.

: 05/31/2019 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

The three women who died in a head on collision in Limerick have been named locally.

78 year old Mary Noonan from Loughill, a sister of the former Finance Minister Michael Noonan, was the driver of one of the cars involved in the crash.

73 year old Mary Costello from Ballinacragga in Foynes and 77 year old Mary Bradley, from Pallaskenry also died in the crash.

A fourth woman, 70 year old Mary Griffin from Ballynash, Foynes was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the N69 outside Loughill, just after half past six yesterday evening and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

